Charli XCX Announces Short International Tour in 2024

English pop star Charli XCX just announced that she will be kicking off a brief international tour this year to promote her upcoming album Brat. The tour is set to bring the artist to Spain, the UK, the US, Mexico, and Brazil. Charli will be performing live for four of the tour dates and performing a DJ set for three. It doesn’t look like there are any supporting acts for this mini tour.

The Charli XCX 2024 Tour will begin on June 1 in Barcelona, Spain at Primavera Sound Barcelona, where Charli will perform live. The seven-date tour will end on June 22 in São Paulo, Brazil at Zig Club, where she will perform a DJ set.

As of now, it looks like this tour has sold out through Charli XCX’s website. However, not all is lost! There are still tickets available through Viagogo and Stubhub.

We recommend getting your tickets through Viagogo for the non-US tour dates since they often have the best deals and availability. For US-bound fans, we recommend Stubhub. Stubhub is an excellent source for tickets after a tour or specific tour date has sold out. Plus, all purchases on the platform are protected by the FanProtect Program, meaning you won’t have to worry about scams, fake tickets, or fraud. It’s truly worth looking into!

Tickets are selling out extremely fast for this tour. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!

June 1 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 7 – London, UK – Here at Outernet (DJ set)

June 11 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

June 12 – Chicago, IL – Radius

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

June 19 – Mexico City, MX – LooLoo Studio (DJ set)

June 22 – São Paulo, BR – Zig Club (DJ set)

