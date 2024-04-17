Charli XCX Announces Co-Headline Tour With Troye Sivan in 2024

Charli XCX has teased a few different tour dates and DJ sets in the last few months which have left fans a bit disappointed. It looks like it was all leading up to something great: a co-headlining tour of the US and Canada with fellow pop artist Troye Sivan!

The duo will hit dates across the East Coast and West Coast, plus a couple of concerts in Quebec and Ontario. The Sweat Tour will not feature any opening acts (as of yet), but this powerhouse duo hardly needs an opener.

The Charli XCX and Troye Sivan 2024 Tour will kick off on September 14 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The tour will close (unless more dates are added) on October 23 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

The artist presale for this tour will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 am local through the tour website. There are also going to be quite a few different presale events for the tour on Ticketmaster, including VIP packages and preferred seating.

General on-sale starts Friday, April 26. Tickets are going to sell out fast for this one. If your preferred date is sold out by the time you’re ready to buy your tickets, take a look at Stubhub to see if there are any tickets floating around there. It’s worth a shot to find last-minute seats!

This is going to be an incredible pairing and a spectacular tour, so don’t miss out! Get your tickets ASAP.

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

September 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

October 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

October 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

October 20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

