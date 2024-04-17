Charli XCX Announces Co-Headline Tour With Troye Sivan in 2024

Charli XCX has teased a few different tour dates and DJ sets in the last few months which have left fans a bit disappointed. It looks like it was all leading up to something great: a co-headlining tour of the US and Canada with fellow pop artist Troye Sivan!

The duo will hit dates across the East Coast and West Coast, plus a couple of concerts in Quebec and Ontario. The Sweat Tour will not feature any opening acts (as of yet), but this powerhouse duo hardly needs an opener.

The Charli XCX and Troye Sivan 2024 Tour will kick off on September 14 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The tour will close (unless more dates are added) on October 23 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

The artist presale for this tour will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 am local through the tour website. There are also going to be quite a few different presale events for the tour on Ticketmaster, including VIP packages and preferred seating.

General on-sale starts Friday, April 26. Tickets are going to sell out fast for this one. If your preferred date is sold out by the time you’re ready to buy your tickets, take a look at Stubhub to see if there are any tickets floating around there. It’s worth a shot to find last-minute seats!

This is going to be an incredible pairing and a spectacular tour, so don’t miss out! Get your tickets ASAP.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan 2024 Tour Dates

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

September 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell 

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

September 20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 

September 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 

September 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

September 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

September 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

October 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

October 6 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center 

October 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 

October 11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

October 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum 

October 18 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena 

October 20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center 

October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center 

October 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 

