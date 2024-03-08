Madonna Tour 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

The Celebration Tour has been going strong since last year, with only a handful of tour dates left in March and April. If you want the chance to see Madonna in the US and Mexico before the tour closes, you have a few different options. It’s not too late!

The next stop on the Madonna 2024 Tour will be March 9 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The tour will come to an end on April 26 in Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio de los Deportes. There are no official opening acts for this tour, but Madonna has been bringing a ton of different people along for the ride, from drag queens to DJs to internet personalities.

So how can a diehard fan get last-minute tickets to see Madonna on The Celebration Tour? You’ve got a few options. All presale events for upcoming dates have ended, and surprisingly, none of the upcoming tour dates have sold out yet. You can get your hands on last-minute tickets through Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Stubhub might just be the best choice for fans who want the chance to score seats that are cheaper than face value since Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform. And you won’t have to deal with potential scams or fraudulent tickets, since Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program.

Mexican fans might also have some luck finding tickets through Viagogo.

Just because tickets haven’t sold out yet doesn’t mean they won’t. Get your tickets ASAP before it’s too late!

March 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 13 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

March 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

March 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

March 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

April 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

April 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

April 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

April 7 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

April 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 20 – 26 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

