Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic 2024: How To Get Tickets

Willie Nelson is known for always being on the road, and 2024 will be one of his busiest touring years yet. The country-folk singer will be “on the road again” for the highly-anticipated Outlaw Music Festival, which is set for dozens of dates across the US with Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, and more.

Luckily, he hasn’t forgotten about the always-popular 4th of July Picnic, which he’s kicked off every year (with some exceptions) since 1973. The upcoming concert will feature Nelson’s Family Band, Bob Dylan, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, Celisse, and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss.

The Willie Nelson 4th Of July Picnic will take place on Independence Day in Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

There will be a presale event for the July 4 concert on March 27 at 10:00 am ET via Ticketmaster. Use the code “KEY” to reserve your spot. There is also a presale event going on right now for Citi cardmembers.

Public on-sale for this concert is expected to start on March 29. If there are still tickets available after the presale event has ended, we recommend visiting Stubhub to find available tickets. Stubhub is a great little resource for after-presale tickets, especially to concerts like this one that are expected to sell out fast. Fans can also benefit from the FanProtect Program when buying from Stubhub, which protects all purchases from fraud and scams. You might get lucky and find a last-minute ticket!

Willie Nelson’s 4th Of July Picnic is usually a big event, so tickets will absolutely not last. Get yours ASAP!

Thursday, July 4 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

