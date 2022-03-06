Charli XCX Brings Her Sultry Style to ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Two Performances and a Meatball Sketch

On Saturday (March 5), sultry performer Charli XCX performed on the famed variety show Saturday Night Live, giving fans two songs and an appearance as a meatball in one of the sketches.

The episode, which was hosted by Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), featured two songs from Charli, “Beg For You” and “Baby,” both of which will appear on her upcoming LP, Crash. Charli was also featured as a singing meatball in a sketch with cast member Sarah Sherman.

See the skit with the British-born 29-year-old pop star below.

Previously, in December of 2021, Charli had been slated to perform on SNL, but due to then-rising rates of COVID-19 variants, the musical guest was cancelled for the bare-bones show.

Charli, who recently released an “intimate” movie about her career, Alone Together (available on Hulu), is slated for an extensive tour of North America and Europe to support her forthcoming LP at the end of this month.

Prior to her rescheduled SNL performance, the pop star had stated that she was happy for the re-do: “I am really happy that I was able to go back and do it again. I am praying that no other forces intervene essentially. It is all looking good at the moment.”

She added prior to the show, “I have come up with an entirely new staging… I will be doing two new songs. I can’t really reveal much but I am excited.”

Following her performance, Charli wrote, “holy shit just did snl gonna pass out now ahhhhhh”

Check out the performances from SNL below, which included a little scare ahead of time, according to the singer.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images