Kelly Clarkson Covers Ed Sheeran & Stevie Wonder on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

In this time of great tumult, it can be important to have some comforting spaces to turn to. For many of us, that means Kelly Clarkson.

The big-voiced singer, who hosts the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, is becoming more and more well known for her regular “Kellyoke” performances in which she covers songs from artists like Amy Winehouse and the Spin Doctors.

In Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke performances over the past week, she offered a handful of great songs, including “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder and “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran. See both of those renditions below.

Also this week, Clarkson offered two more performances. The singer and coach on the hit NBC singing competition television show The Voice performed “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol and “Here Comes The Rain” by Eurythmics.

Fans can check out both of those performances below from Clarkson.

Clarkson has continued to make headlines of late, both with the announcement that she’s legally changing her name (to Kelly Brianne) and the news that she is starting a new singing competition show with none other than Snoop Dogg, called American Song Contest.

Read about all that HERE, along with last week’s “Kellyoke” performances.

In other Clarkson news, the singer will be performing a tribute to the legendary singer Dolly Parton during the ACM Awards on March 7. Parton and Clarkson recently recorded a new rendition of Parton’s classic hit “9 to 5,” which you can read about HERE.

Clarkson shared that news on Twitter, writing, “One word: DOLLY. That’s right, y’all! I’m so excited to announce that during this year’s @ACMawards, I’ll be performing a tribute to the show’s host @DollyParton! Don’t miss the #ACMawards. LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo“

One word: DOLLY. 👸🏼 That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year’s @ACMawards, I’ll be performing a tribute to the show’s host @DollyParton! 🎤Don’t miss the #ACMawards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4WCh3QjGVV — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 23, 2022

Kelly Clarkson Photo: Art Streiber/NBC