Camila Cabello Takes the ‘SNL’ Stage, Performs with Willow Smith

Popstar Camila Cabello took her talents to the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (April 9) and performed the customary two songs on the popular variety show, showcasing her signature flare for the moment and genuine magnetic joy.

The musical experience marked Cabello’s second time on SNL.

Cabello started the night with a colorful performance of her single “Bam Bam” from her latest LP, Familia, which dropped earlier in the week. (On the LP, “Bam Bam” features the award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran.)

And for her second song, Cabello brought on a recent collaborator, the pop-punk artist WILLOW (aka Willow Smith, daughter of the actor and musician Will Smith), to perform their recent hit single, “Psychofreak.” (Their recent music video dropped on Friday, April 8.)

Comedian Colin Jost mocked Will Smith’s recent 10-year ban from the Oscars for slapping comedian Chris Rock right before Willow took the stage.

Cabello said she had a great time on the show, taking to Twitter to write: “OMG I HAD THE BEST FUCKIN TIME OMG AND I LOVE U @OfficialWillow !!!!!!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl“

OMG I HAD THE BEST FUCKIN TIME OMG AND I LOVE U @OfficialWillow !!!!!!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/qwHdbrhgNC — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 10, 2022

Cabello, along with host Jake Gyllenhaal and SNL cast member Bowen Yang, recorded a preview of the show, which you can watch here. And check out the video from both performances from the 25-year-old Havana, Cuba-born artist.

. (Photo by Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd)