‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Live Audience and Charli XCX’s Performance Due to Virus Surge—“I Am Devastated and Heartbroken”

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has halted yet another production. Charlie XCX was set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 18. But due to the surge of the virus in New York City, the show canceled her performance.

Charli took to Instagram to share the news and her devastation.

“hi everyone. due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i devastated and heartbroken,” Charli wrote.

She went on to assure fans that she will return. “myself, caroline, Christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life. it can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad. please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. lots of love, Charli.”

Hours before they were set to go live, with host Paul Rudd, SNL made the announcement that they would not perform in front of a live audience and would be only allowing a limited cast and crew on set.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” the show posted. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

Charli is set to release her new album Crash, on March 18, 2022, the follow-up to her 2020 lockdown record, How I’m Feeling Now. The new album features songs “Good Ones” and “New Shapes, featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images