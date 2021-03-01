Charvel goes big for 2021, with more than fifteen new models heading to your favorite retail store beginning this spring. Shredders will rejoice, but there’s enough here to capture any guitarist’s eye.

The line, which extends across guitars, basses and artist models, continues the manufacturer’s legacy of innovative guitar design, offering the latest technology and top-notch features. New additions include the MJ Series, Angel Vivaldi’s first-ever six-string artist signature collaboration with the brand, Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass and additional offerings for Pro-Mod DK, San Dimas and So-Cal guitars.

Here’s a breakdown of each model, as announced by Charvel in January:

MJ SERIES

Harkening back to the late ’80s when Charvel® guitars were manufactured exclusively in Japan, the all-new MJ DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut blends Charvel’s unparalleled legacy of designing high-performance instruments with an assortment of top-end features and a stunning aesthetic. Available April 2021.

Charvel MJ DK24 HSH 2PT E Mahogany with Figured Walnut

The body is mahogany Dinky™ topped with figured walnut and features a scalloped lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel for unencumbered upper fret access. Other appointments include a graphite-reinforced bolt-on wenge neck, 12”-16” compound radius streaky ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, pearl dot inlays and Graph Tech® TUSQ® XL nut, Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro™ APH-1N pickups, five-way blade switch, no-load tone control, volume control (with Bourns® low friction pot), Gotoh® Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Charvel-branded Gotoh die-cast locking tuners, Natural finish and gold hardware. Estimates street price $2,399.99.

PRO-MOD SERIES

The Pro-Mod Series continues Charvel’s storied legacy of innovative excellence in high-performance guitar design, offering the latest technology and top-notch features that modern players need. For 2021, Charvel expands its popular DK24 2PT, San Dimas® and So-Cal platforms with all-new configurations and eye-catching finishes.

Designed especially for a new breed of player whose musical vision and versatility knows no boundaries, the Pro-Mod DK24 2PT models all come with premium modern features such as a Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel for comfortable and easy upper fret access, graphite-reinforced bolt-on caramelized maple neck, 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, Luminlay® side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Seymour Duncan® pickups with five-way blade switching, Strat®-style skirt knobs for no-load tone control and volume control (with 500K EVH® Bourns® low friction pot) and recessed Gotoh® Custom 510 tremolo bridge. Models Include:

Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 Series Guitars group shot

● The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM LH is decked out in Gloss Black or Satin Shell Pink with chrome hardware. This model also features an alder body, Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B bridge and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro™ APH-1N neck pickups and an added mini two-way toggle switch for parallel and series pickup combinations. Estimated street price: $1,299.99. Available April 2021.

● The Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM Mahogany is offered in a Natural finish with gold hardware. Features include a mahogany body and custom Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and custom Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro™ APH-1N neck pickups. Estimated street price: $1,199.99. Available April 2021.

● The Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM is dressed in a mesmerizing Mystic Blue finish with gold hardware. Features include an alder body and custom Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B bridge, Seymour Duncan® Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and custom Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro™ APH-1N neck pickups. Estimated street price $1,149.99. Available April 2021.

● The Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM ($1,099.99 EST US Street, £1,059 MSRP, €1,179 MSRP, $2,499 AUD RRP) comes in a classic Snow White finish with gold hardware. Features include an alder body and custom Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B humbucking bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups. Available April 2021.

A perfect fusion of elegance and high performance, the Charvel DK24 platform also expands with an all-new hardtail offering:

● The Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E is decked out in a Satin Black finish with black hardware. Designed to elevate a player’s performance, this model features an alder Dinky body with lower back bout and sculpted shredder’s cut heel, graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Seymour Duncan® Full Shred™ SH-10B bridge and Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro™ APH-1N neck pickups with five-way blade switching, no-load tone control, volume control (with 500K EVH® Bourns® low friction pot) and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge. Estimated street price $899.99. Available April 2021.

Pedigreed shredders, the Pro-Mod San Dimas® and So-Cal Style 1 models continue Charvel’s storied legacy of innovative excellence in high-performance guitar design, offering the latest technology and top-notch features that modern players need.

All models feature graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple necks, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Seymour Duncan® pickups and either a Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo or Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge. Models include:

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH

● The all-new left-handed Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HH FR E Sassafras LH comes dressed in Satin Black with black hardware. Features include a sassafras body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, direct mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 bridge and Seymour Duncan ‘59™ SH-1N neck pickups, three-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull activation and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $1,099.99. Available March 2021.

● The Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HSS FR E Sassafras EST comes in a classic Satin Black finish with black hardware. Features include a sassafras body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, direct mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups, five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $1,099.99. Available March 2021.

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HSS HT E

● The Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HSS HT E Sassafras comes in a classic Satin Black finish with black hardware. Features include a sassafras body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, direct mount Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups, five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge. Estimated street price $999.99. Available March 2021.

● The Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HSS FR M is dressed in a new dazzling Blizzard Pearl finish with chrome hardware. Other features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays, Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 single-coil middle and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil neck pickups, five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $999.99. Available March 2021.

● The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M LH is available in a classic Gloss Black finish with white pickguard and black hardware. Features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays, Seymour Duncan® Distortion™ TB-6 bridge and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups, three-way blade switch, volume control with push/pull coil split, tone control with push/pull tone activation and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $949.99. Available April 2021.

● The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR E is wrapped in Robin’s Egg Blue and features a white pickguard and chrome hardware. Features include an alder body, ebony fingerboard with white dot inlays, Seymour Duncan® Distortion™ TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups, five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $999.99. Available March 2021.

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M

● The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M is available in Slime Green with white pickguard and chrome hardware. Features include an alder body, maple fingerboard with black dot inlays, Seymour Duncan® Distortion™ TB-6 bridge, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat® SSL-6 Single-Coil middle and Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck pickups, five-way blade switch, volume and no-load tone controls and Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system. Estimated street price $999.99. Available March 2021.

Offering the ultimate in sonic sophistication and design virtuosity, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM is a stunning summit of modern Charvel vibe, power and performance:

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM

● The Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 24 HH HT CM is finished in a sophisticated Robin’s Egg Blue with parchment pickguard, chrome hardware and reverse licensed Fender® Telecaster® headstock. Premium features include an alder So-Cal Style 2 body with scalloped lower back bout and shredder’s cut heel, bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, pearloid dot inlays and Luminlay® side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Fishman® Fluence® Open Core PRF-COC bridge and neck humbucking pickups, three-way blade pickup switch, two-way mini toggle switch (selects voice one or voice two), volume control and tone control with push/pull activation to engage voice three) and Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge with brass saddles. Estimated street price $899.99. Available April 2021.

PRO-MOD SERIES BASSES

For the seasoned player who defies the status quo and demands more from a high-performance hot rod bass, the brand-new Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass PJ IV and Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass JJ V do it all by combining modern appointments with throwback Charvel DNA.

Premium features include an alder body, bolt-on caramelized maple “slim C” speed neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish, 12”-16” caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 20 jumbo frets, cream dot inlays and Luminlay® side dots, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Graph Tech® TUSQ® XL nut, DiMarzio® pickups, master volume control, pickup blend control, three-band active EQ (bass, mid and treble), Charvel HiMass™ bridge, open-gear tuners, vintage-style disc string tree, oversized strap buttons and licensed Fender® Precision Bass® headstock shape. Models include:

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass group shot

● The Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass PJ IV is presented in electrifying Lime Green Metallic and Mystic Blue finishes with chrome hardware. This bass comes with a DiMarzio® Model J™ DP123 bridge pickup and DiMarzio Model P® DP122 middle pickup, both with cream covers. Estimated street price $899.99. Available April 2021.

● The Pro-Mod San Dimas® Bass JJ V is decked out in lush Lambo Green Metallic and Candy Apple Red finishes with gold hardware. This bass comes with a DiMarzio® Area J™ DP551 bridge pickup and DiMarzio Area J DP550 middle pickup, both with cream covers. Estimated street price $999.99. Available April 2021.

ARTIST SIGNATURE SERIES

Angel Vivaldi’s otherworldly talent and unique and flamboyant style has earned him a reputation as one of the most celebrated and prolific instrumentalist guitarists in modern times.

Angel Vivaldi (photo credit: Andrew Minarkik)

Marking his first six-string collaboration with Charvel, the all-new Angel Vivaldi Signature Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova delivers spectacular style in a Lucerne Aqua Firemist finish with color matched reverse licensed Fender® Stratocaster® headstock, caramelized maple fingerboard with cascading black dot inlays, gold pickup bobbins and gold hardware. Other premium features include a bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint, custom Angel Vivaldi neck profile and satin finish on the back, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and Luminlay® side dots, DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® DP155 humbucking bridge and DiMarzio Air Norton™ DP193 humbucking neck pickups, five-way blade switch, single volume and tone controls and Gotoh® custom 510 tremolo bridge. Estimated street price $1,599.99. Available April 2021.