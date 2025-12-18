Cheap Trick Addresses Backlash Over KISS Tribute at Kennedy Center Honors

Just last week, the remaining members of KISS, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss, traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Celebrating the rich history of the band and their contributions to music, the night included Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester Stallone, and George Strait. Among those who took part in the ceremony was Cheap Trick. But while there to support KISS, the group received a great deal of backlash for their performance.

Taking place on December 7, Cheap Trick performed “Rock and Roll All Nite” during the event. Like many, Cheap Trick knew the massive impact KISS had on music. Jumping at the chance to honor the historic band, the group was shocked when fans criticized their involvement.

Releasing a statement, Cheap Trick wrote, “We were asked to perform at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony to pay tribute to our lifelong brothers in Kiss, and to support artists and the arts. We agreed to do it for those reasons, and no others.”

Why Were Fans Upset About Cheap Trick Honoring KISS?

Why exactly were fans upset at Cheap Trick? Although the event featured numerous celebrities, many couldn’t look past President Donald Trump. Given his persona and stance on politics, the president gained more than a few critics.

It was the fact that Cheap Trick agreed to perform with the president in attendance that made fans upset. “So disappointed in you guys.” But not every person agreed. “Kiss received an award for their achievements as an incredible band. Has nothing to do with the president.”

With fans split on the topic, KISS simply enjoyed the night. A major milestone for the group, KISS shared a picture on Instagram. The caption read, “From the very beginning, KISS has been about proving that anything is possible with hard work and passion. We’re deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honors, and proudly share this recognition with our fans and all those who have been a part of creating this legacy.”

While opinions varied over Cheap Trick’s involvement, the Kennedy Center Honors ultimately stood as a tribute to KISS’ influence, artistry, and enduring place in rock history.

