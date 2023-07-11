Britney Spears Announces Release Date for Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears’ memoir has a release date. On October 24, the superstar will share her story with the world with the release of her book, The Woman in Me. The news dropped on Tuesday (July 11) via publisher Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, alongside the book cover that features a topless photo of the singer from earlier in her career cast against a black backdrop next to her name and title.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s coming…My story on my terms. At last,” Spears shared in an Instagram video announcing the release date. “Are you ready?”

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said to People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

In February 2022, it was announced that Spears had signed a $15 million book deal for a memoir that examines her life and career. The book deal came after she was freed from a 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021. After Spears passionately spoke out in court during a public hearing in June 2021, she was able to select her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, who helped get the conservatorship terminated.

“Well, I’m writing a book at the moment, and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic,” Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in April 2022. “It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

According to a press release, the memoir will showcase Spears’ “Incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” The book also, “Illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The book is available for pre-order now.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images