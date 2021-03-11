On “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll,” the latest single off Cheap Trick’s upcoming 20th album In Another Wold, out April 9, the band deliver a generous package of their indelible energy and glammed up rock.

The first release for the band—singer Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson and drummer Daxx Nielsen—since We’re All Alright, released in 2017, and Christmas Christmas, In Another World, which will be available digitally as well as at independent record stores on standard black vinyl and CD, was produced by longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, finds Cheap Trick right where they need to be, albeit in a new time and place.

Finding some introspect, the band remains musically in tune with their past and future on the anthemic “Light Up the Fire,” to bluesy “Final Days,” featuring harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and Jimmy Hall of the Wet Willie, and a rendition of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.”

“This band is held together by music,” says Zander. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”