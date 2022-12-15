Pixies Announce Spring 2023 Tour, Two-Night Vegas Stint

Iconic rock band the Pixies have announced a 2023 tour, which includes a two-night stint in Las Vegas.

The gigs kick off in May of 2023, starting on May 4 in Oakland at Fox Theater. The confirmed dates end (as of now) on May 14 in Salt Lake City, Utah. On May 12 and 13, the band will make its debut at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

The band is currently wrapping up its 2022 string of dates in New Zealand.

The tour comes in support of The Pixies’ latest album, Doggerel. Over the course of the band’s 36-year history, they have released eight studio albums, including the Gold-certified Surfer Rosa, and the platinum album, Doolittle. Prior to the tour, the Pixies rehearse 90-100 songs from their extensive catalog to play for fans along the dates.

The Pixies are comprised of Black Francis (guitar), Joey Santiago (lead guitar), David Lovering (drums), and Paz Lenchantin (bass) and have served as influences for artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer and many others.

Santiago talked with American Songwriter earlier this year, saying of the band’s new album, “The way the songs are structured, it’s pretty pro. Almost all the songs clocked in at around three minutes which is a perfect pop song and it wasn’t done on purpose at all. We were just shocked that it was. We nailed it.”

He added, “It’s just what naturally comes to us. We don’t necessarily have a genre or a theme in mind when we’re making a record. It’s by accident. It always is.”

Santiago continued, “This is probably the most relaxed I’ve been recording any album, so that’s a very different feeling for me… I am so proud of it. I just want people to enjoy it.”

Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party (Festival Set)

Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images