The Fab Four Have Found Their Ladies in Forthcoming Beatles Biopics

Perhaps the most famous rock band of all time is getting the Hollywood treatment. Director Sam Mendes will soon roll out his ambitious project The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Each member of the Beatles will get their own individual film, all of which will release simultaneously in April 2028. With the Fab Four officially cast, we now know who will portray their significant others.

Beatles Biopic Cast Stars of ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Shogun’

Golden Globe-winning actress Saoirse Ronan, of Lady Bird and The Lovely Bones fame, will play the late Linda Eastman McCartney. A photographer and animal rights activist, Linda died in 1998 at age 56.

Other casting also includes Shogun actress Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono; White Lotus season 3 star Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s ex-wife; and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Cox Starkey. McKenna-Bruce is perhaps best known for her starring role as Tara in the 2023 coming-of-age film How to Have Sex.

The four actresses will star alongside Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right – and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure,” Mendes said in a statement.

What We Know So Far

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has heralded the forthcoming Beatles project as “the first bingeable theatrical experience.”

“You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. “There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”

It’s still unclear exactly what order the films will hit theaters. Drummer Ringo Starr doesn’t know either, but he has said, “I’m as excited as you to see four movies, and the crossovers.”

Featured image by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images