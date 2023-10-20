Bad Bunny Shows His Sense of Humor in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promos with Heidi Gardner

Bad Bunny will pull double duty on tomorrow night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The Puerto Rican superstar will be the musical guest as well as the celebrity host. Check out the hilarious new promo video for the episode below.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the SNL stage. He made his first appearance in April 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing. That was just a cameo. Then, in 2021, he was a musical guest and appeared in a handful of skits. However, tomorrow’s episode will be Bad Bunny’s first time hosting the show.

In the video below, Bad Bunny shows that his sense of humor is spot-on for Saturday Night Live. He and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner go through a handful of brief exchanges that are guaranteed to bring chuckles from fans.

For instance, Gardner informs Bad Bunny that she loves the message of his music. Unfortunately, she says, she can’t say what that message is. “Because it’s in Spanish?” he asks. Gardner replies, “No because it’s about (bleep) and (bleep).” It doesn’t take much imagination to figure out what is behind those bleeps, though. Then, Benito agrees, “OK. You can’t say that on TV.”

Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut airs tomorrow, Saturday, October 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Additionally, the episode will stream live on Peacock.

It has been a big couple of weeks for Bad Bunny. Last week, on October 13, he released his most recent album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. It quickly became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify so far this year. Earlier this week, he announced his Most Wanted Tour for 2024. The tour kicks off on February 21 at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. Then, it comes to a close in May with a three-night run in Miami, Florida.

Photo: YouTube