Cher Says New ‘Christmas’ Album Is Among Her Best—”Even if No One Ever Listened to It”

Thanks to a career spanning six decades, Cher has accomplished a staggering amount of success—and not just in the music industry. The icon transitioned to Hollywood, starring in films like Moonstruck, which landed her an Academy Award for Best Actress to go with her Emmy and Grammy. While the singer seemed to dominate any arena she stepped foot in, there was one milestone she never crossed until now: a Christmas album, aptly titled Christmas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Britain’s Ok! magazine, Cher shared her love for the album and the chance to work with other legendary singers like Cyndi Lauper, Michael Buble, and Stevie Wonder. With all the success that follows the icon, she admitted album sales these days matter little to her. “Even if no one ever listened to it, or no one ever bought it, it’s still one of the best albums I’ve ever made and I would be proud.”

While the album contains some holiday classics, Cher wanted to make sure Christmas featured her style. Adding a few new songs with her signature style, the singer warned, “It’s not your mother’s Christmas album, you know? I didn’t want to sing ‘Silent Night’ or all the songs that had been sung in better ways by better singers than me.”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Voices Bold Take on Cher’s New Christmas Hit: “Fight Me on It”]

Fans Also Love Album

Although Cher might not be too concerned about sales or reviews, fans raved about her holiday album. They expressed their love for her and her style, writing, “Love you Cher, any time of the year. A very different album with so many different songs. Result Very good. Congratulations and happy Christmas.” Another fan noted his holiday didn’t start until her album was released. “A must-have for the Holidays….actually, my Holidays began a couple of weeks ago with the release of Cher’s new and best Christmas mixed songs……#1”

Coming five years after her last album Dancing Queen, Christmas debuted at No. 32 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and marked Cher’s 27th studio release.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images