Kelly Clarkson Sings Cher’s “DJ Play a Christmas Song” for Festive Kellyoke Segment, Cher Takes to Social Media to React

Kelly Clarkson has been amping up the Christmas spirit on her daytime talk show lately. With less than a week to go before the holiday, she’s rolling out more Yuletide-themed Kellyoke covers. Yesterday, she opted for something more recent and covered Cher’s new holiday tune “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” Watch her performance below.

Clarkson has made no bones about how much she loves “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” Her love for the song was obvious during Tuesday’s (December 19) Kellyoke segment. She was having the time of her life belting out the new holiday hit. She even exclaimed “I love this song” after finishing it.

Cher included the song in her latest album Christmas. In her version, she opted to heavily Autotune her voice. As a result, it sounds like her massive hit “Believe.” Clarkson, however, chose to rely on the strength of her voice while belting the song on her show.

After seeing the performance, Cher took to social media to praise Clarkson. “Kelly….U aced it,” she wrote. “U got the girl version of my voice,” she added alongside a series of laughing emojis. “Babe, I am out of my mind over ur version. The modulation gave me…I don’t know. I just lost my mind. Sister u got it,” added.

Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Love of Cher’s New Christmas Jam

Last week, Cher appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show. While she was there, Clarkson shared her opinion of “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

“It’s so incredible. I love it so much,” she said of the song. “I’m going to say it. Fight me on it. This is the greatest Christmas song to come out since ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she added. Then, she gushed a little more. “It’s the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.”

“No one has that sound,” Clarkson said. “I almost think if someone sent me that song for my Christmas record, I’d be like ‘I don’t know if I could pull this off.’ It’s so you. The sound is so Cher,” she told the Goddess of Pop.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images