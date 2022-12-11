Cher’s Mother Georgia Holt Has Died

Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has passed away at the age of 96.

Cher confirmed the news via Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 10), writing, “Mom is gone” with a sad face emoji. The singer revealed in September that her mother was sick with pneumonia and had been battling the illness on and off for about a year.

“Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On,” Cher wrote in a September tweet. “She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia.She’s Getting Better.” She shared a similar message in October 2021, saying that she was “burnt out” after making multiple trips to the hospital to visit her mom.

Fans flooded the comment section with their condolences, with one writing “may she forever rest in peace” and another sharing “there are no words to express how we all feel for your loss. We all loved Georgia as if she was our mom. Cherish her memory.”

Music ran in the family, as Holt was also a singer and actress. In 1982, she recorded her album, Honky Tonk Woman, which wasn’t released until 2013. It featured a duet with Cher on “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” Their mother-daughter relationship was also part of the focus of the 2013 documentary, Dear Mom, Love Cher, which discussed her mother’s life growing up in Arkansas, along with her six marriages and supporting Cher’s successful music career.

Cher previously told Entertainment Weekly that the documentary was “initiated” by her sister Georganne LaPiere, but Cher herself served as executive producer. “I went big … I’m known in the family for doing that,” Cher said at the time. “My sister and I are proud of our mom and we want to share her with the world. My mom is exactly like Rocky. She never gives up!”

Holt also appeared in multiple films and TV shows, including an episode of I Love Lucy and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Photo: NCBUniversal / YouTube