Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show to Kick Off in March

Country sensation Chris Stapleton’s 2021/2022 tour, The All American Road Show, kicks off once again in just a few months, beginning on March 17. Stapleton announced the first several dates of the tour via social media in June 2021 and followed up in November with an additional nine shows in Canada.

Tickets for the new All-American Road Show dates are now available.



The tour starts with a bang at Rodeo Houston, a livestock show and rodeo, where Stapleton will play alongside a myriad of fellow country artists like Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Sam Hunt. Tickets for the event went on sale starting on January 13, which Stapleton announced by posting a throwback picture from his Rodeo Houston performance in 2017.

A wide array of special guests will be featured in different cities on The All American Road Show, including Willie Nelson, Elle King, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs, and Mike Campbell. Details about the cities that each of these guests will perform in can be found on Stapleton’s website.

Elle King, who will join Stapleton on the Canadian leg of the tour, posted on Instagram about her excitement to be on the road with Stapleton and his wife and bandmate Morgane.

“I am so thrilled to announce that I get to go back on the road with @chrisstapleton and @morganwithane next April! 🌟 Canada… we’re coming for you!!!,” she wrote.

Especially after the postponement of many 2020 shows and a few 2021 concerts due to health concerns, fans are more than ready to see Stapleton live. They flooded the Instagram comments of the tour announcement to express their excitement.

@denise.reeves1123 commented, “Can’t wait until Alabama!! See you soon!!” And @jr_cooper1507 wrote, “Got my tickets for Atlanta show can’t wait!!!”

In his recent feature on 60 Minutes, Stapleton explained that when he performs live, it really is live. He and his band do not use any pre-recorded tracks, making every show special and unique.

Multiple shows are already sold out, so make sure to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or directly through Stapleton’s website.

Check out Chris Stapleton’s The All American Road Show Tour Dates below:

3/17 Houston, TX @ Rodeo Houston

3/18 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino Resort

3/19 Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino Resort

4/20 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center (Featuring Margo Price and Yola)

4/21 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (Featuring Margo Price and Yola)

4/23 Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field (Featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola)

4/28 London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens (Featuring Elle King)

4/29 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center (Featuring Elle King)

4/30 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell (Featuring Elle King)

5/5 Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre (Featuring Elle King)

5/6 Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre (Featuring Elle King)

5/7 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre (Featuring Elle King)

5/11 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (Featuring Elle King)

5/12 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome (Featuring Elle King)

5/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena (Featuring Elle King)

6/2 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/3 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/4 George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater 6/2 (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/11 San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater (Featuring Dwight Yoakam & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/16 Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/17 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/18 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater (Featuring Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/23 West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheater (Featuring Sheryl Crow & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/24 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Featuring Sheryl Crow & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

6/25 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Featuring Sheryl Crow & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

7/23 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field (Featuring The Highwomen and Mavis Staples & The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell)

8/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/2 Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/3 Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/4 Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Photo by Becky Fluke / Sacks & Co.