Chris Stapleton Wins ACM Male Artist of the Year, Thanks His Wife Morgane

Chris Stapleton might have the platonic ideal of a country music singing voice. But if that wasn’t enough, the famed artist has taken home yet another accolade.

On Monday night (March 7), Stapleton was named the ACM Male Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

He also performed at the awards show, singing his hit song, “Watch You Burn.”

The 43-year-old Stapleton addressed the crowd upon receiving the distinction, saying, “Thank you so much—well, this is a rowdy bunch over here!.

“I want to say thank you first of all to my wife Morgane Stapleton, she’s my rock. Everything I do is because of her. Got my kids with me tonight. Waylon, he’s 13 today. It’s his birthday, happy birthday!

“My daughter Ada [is also here]. This is a dream. Every minute we get to live this. Everybody that is in these seats and all the fans are here—it’s a dream. It really is. And I’m evidence that you know, dreams come true all the time.

“So, thank you to everybody and to all the guys in this category, this wonderful field of guys. Any one of them deserves this award, and that’s the truth. I’m so grateful to be part of this community. Thank you so much!”

In February, Stapleton announced he was extending his 2022 tour and including legendary artists like Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola.

See those tour dates here below.

All-American 2022 Tour Dates:

March 17—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino

March 19—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino

April 8—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center*

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center°

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM