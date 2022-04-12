Chris Stapleton Confirms Slew of 2022 Tour Dates, Adds Several New Shows

Chris Stapleton is set to extend his All-American Road Show Tour with new 2022 dates, including some in Houston, Alabama, and New Hampshire.

Tickets will go on sale for the new dates on Friday (April 15).

The new dates will be added to Stapleton’s stops in Los Angeles at The Forum, in Denver at the Ball Arena (for two nights), in Chicago at Wrigley Field, and many, many more.

See the full list of dates below.

Stapleton, who won three Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony, has had an amazing year, including collaborating with famed guitarist Carlos Santana and upcoming gigs with Willie Nelson. He also won the ACM artist of the year.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”



BOLD dates on-sale this Friday, April 15 at 10:00 am local time

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 14—Tuscaloosa, AL—Tuscaloosa Amphitheater°

July 15—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 4—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 5—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 3—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 18—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 23—Camden, NJ—Waterfront Music Pavilion

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

October 28—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Madeline Edwards

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)