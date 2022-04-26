Chris Stapleton’s “A Concert for Kentucky” Raises More Than $1 Million

Chris Stapleton is the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only does he boast the Platonic Ideal of a country singing voice, but his recent event—A Concert for Kentucky—has raised more than $1 million for charity.

The show, which featured Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and more, was a huge success. And the money raised will go toward the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which is an arm of Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charity.

Held on Saturday night (April 21), the sold-out event was the first-ever concert held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

The Stapletons’ Hometown Fund supports a variety of causes in the Blue Grass State. Grants from the fund have gone toward The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation as well as the American Red Cross, the UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky’s Disaster Relief Fund, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Every night we walk on a stage, we do our best to help people forget their troubles or celebrate or remember or hope or heal,” said Stapleton of the charity work. “Every night we play, a portion of those profits always goes to charity. As a musician, I can’t think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive.

“It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space. I’m grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents, and crew members that made this moment possible.”

The country star will continue his upcoming tour with dates throughout 2022, including stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and many more. See all the dates below.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater# (SOLD OUT)

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 14—Tuscaloosa, AL—Tuscaloosa Amphitheater°

July 15—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 4—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 5—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion°

August 6—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion° (SOLD OUT)

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 3—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 18—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 23—Camden, NJ—Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 24 & 25—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Madeline Edwards

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade