Chrissie Hynde Declares Oasis “A Proper F—ing Rock Band” After Wembley Stadium Show

For nearly two decades, they said it would never happen. Then, on July 4, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher kicked off their Oasis Live 25 tour, sharing a stage for the first time since their acrimonious split in 2009. Here’s why Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde thinks an Oasis reunion is just what the world needs right now.

Chrissie Hynde Danced With Model Kate Moss at Oasis Concert

At the end of last month, Oasis wrapped up an epic three-night at London’s Wembley Stadium. Chrissie Hynde joined former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr in the audience along with Pretenders lead guitarist James Walbourne.

The “Don’t Get Me Wrong” singer, 73, didn’t mince words about her experience, calling the concert “great as one would expect.”

“Oasis were in great form…. There is still nothing better than a rock band doing their thing with a minimal light show and no extra people cluttering the stage. In other words, a proper f—ing rock band!” Hynde wrote. “Exactly what the world needs now.”

The five-time Grammy nominee described dancing alongside British model Kate Moss to Oasis’ opening act, The Verve vocalist Richard Ashcroft.

I always remind Kate that she missed her calling, and could’ve been a singer. She reminded me that,

‘For me, it was either Woolworths or modelling,’” Hynde wrote. “Because Kate rarely does interviews ( unlike every other celebrity on the planet) people don’t know what a riot she is. Well, she is, and now you know..”

Authorities Investigating Security Breach at Oasis Concert

While Chrissie Hynde may have snagged a ticket to one of Oasis’ highly-anticipated Wembley Stadium shows, not everyone was so lucky. However, that didn’t stop nearly 200 people from allegedly sneaking into the venue.

According to The Sun, these people paid 350 pounds each to be sneaked into one of the gigs via a disabled entrance. Two concertgoers told the paper a large group was able to use a copy of the same ticket to get into the stadium, where they were then handed wristbands giving them access to the VIP area at the front of the stage.

They said that two women who allegedly hatched the plot told them they had “10 groups of 20” waiting.

A spokesperson for the venue said, “Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations. If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”

Featured image by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images