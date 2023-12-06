Who is Performing at ‘Christmas at the Opry Special’? Kelly Clarkson, Trace Adkins, and More

The Christmas season is finally here and with that comes a plethora of shows and events surrounding one of the busiest holidays of the year. So far, both the White House and Rockefeller Center already lit their trees with celebrities and artists celebrating the festive season. And it seems that country music is getting into the festive mood as NBC will host Christmas at the Opry on December 7. With a wonderful lineup of country music superstars, it seemed only fitting that country legend Wynonna Judd host the entire event.

The Lineup

Considered sacred ground in the world of country music, the Grand Ole Opry is one of the longest-running radio broadcasts in the United States. With so much history lining every inch of the stage, hosting a Christmas special is sure to be both memorable and stunning. But who can you expect to perform?

There are more than enough country music stars who would love to perform at the Opry. And given that it’s Christmas, the event is sure to pull out all the stops, including star talent. Speaking of talent, according to NBC, the lineup includes performances by BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Trace Adkins, Adam Doleac, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Adam Doleac, and the mesmerizing Kelly Clarkson.

NBC Praises Wynonna Judd

With a powerful lineup of performers, NBC announced that Wynonna Judd would host the Christmas special. Sharing her excitement to have Wynonna help bring in the Christmas season, Cassandra Tryon, the NBCU Entertainment Senior Vice President of Live Events, said, “Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music. Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched.”

As mentioned above, Christmas at the Opry broadcasts on NBC on December 7 at 8/7c. For those not able to watch the show live, it will be available the following day on Peacock. And for those who might not have the streaming service, an encore of the special will take place just five days before Christmas on December 20.

