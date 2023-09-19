Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Covers “That Thing You Do!” with Matthew Koma

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches is currently embarking on her first-ever solo tour, and during a show on September 17 at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, the singer performed a rendition of the title song from the 1996 musical film That Thing You Do! The power-pop cover was performed with songwriter and DJ Matthew Koma.

Videos by American Songwriter

The concert was the second show in a row that Mayberry played at the Brooklyn venue. Footage that has been uploaded online depicts Mayberry and Koma performing the cheerful tune side by side. The song was originally written by late Fountains of Wayne bassist and secret-weapon pop talent Adam Schlesinger.

Mayberry released her debut single as a solo artist a few weeks back. The song is called “Are You Awake?” and was co-written by Koma, who is known for his work in the band Winnetka Bowling League.

During the debut show of the tour, which occurred on September 4 at 930 Club in Washington, D.C., Mayberry performed a rendition of “Like a Prayer” by Madonna. Since then, Mayberry has been performing the song during most of her concerts.

The next stop on Mayberry’s first solo tour will be the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on September 20. The world tour will then travel to Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Paris, and many other major cities. The tour will conclude with a show at Sala Copernico in Madrid on October 25.

During a recent interview with NPR, Mayberry discussed how she feels a separation between herself as an artist and herself as just another human being. “I think my brain is divided into two halves. It’s like, there’s the gremlin back part of my brain that’s like, yes, we must create,” Mayberry said. “We must make what we want. We must take the spotlight. And then there’s the other part of me that when I got the tour poster through and it’s just literally my face, I was like, whoa, I’m going to be sick.”

Check out the rest of Mayberry’s scheduled tour dates below:

09-20 Toronto, Ontario – Horseshoe Tavern

09-22 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

09-23 Urbana, IL – Pygmalion

09-25 Seattle, WA – Neumos

09-26 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

09-28 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

09-29 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10-05 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

10-06 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 3

10-08 Manchester, England – Gorilla

10-09 London, England – Scala

10-11 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

10-12 Berlin, Germany – Lido

10-13 Munich, Germany – Strom

10-15 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

10-16 Cologne, Germany – Luxor

10-17 Prague, Czech Republic – Rock Cafe

10-19 Vienna, Austria – Flex

10-21 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

10-22 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

10-24 Barcelona, Spain – La Nau

10-25 Madrid, Spain – Sala Copernico

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia