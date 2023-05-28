Clint Black Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Surgery

Country singer Clint Black is forced to adhere to strict doctor’s orders, leaving him to step away from the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Same Old Train” singer was slated to headline the fifth-annual Black Gold Bash in Midland, Texas, on June 7, but recently pulled out to prioritize his health. The reason behind the last-minute cancelation is due to a medical emergency.

A representative for his team issued a statement, declaring the news and confirming that the ‘90s hitmaker would have to undergo surgery.

“Based on the advice of his doctors, Clint needs to undergo a procedure on his back prior to this performance,” said a press release.

Black will not take the stage to focus on his recovery. Clay Walker has already been announced as the singer’s fill-in on the bill. The event is hosted by Oilfield Helping Hands, which raises money for the Permian Basin chapter of OHH. The nonprofit provides financial aid to industry workers and their families.

Ahead of the announcement, a venue holding one of Black’s shows on his 2023 Summer’s Comin’ Tour turned to social media to give an update on his health and to postpone his appearance.

“The @clintblack show scheduled for Saturday, June 17, has been rescheduled to Saturday, August. 5,” wrote Billy Bobs in Fort Worth, Texas. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this date change may cause.”

Tickets for Black’s Fort Worth show “remain valid” for the new date on Aug. 5.

According to Country Now, Black has postponed a handful of appearances on his upcoming headlining run as well.

In total, four dates in June have been rescheduled. The cities affected are Overland Park, Kansas, Midland, Texas, Catoosa, Oklahoma, Round Rock, Texas, and Fort Worth, Texas. However, Black’s set in Abilene, Texas at Potosi Live has been canceled.

The new dates include – Oct. 27, Dec. 28, Aug. 4, and Aug. 5, respectively.

The 2023 Summer’s Comin’ Tour was initially scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 2, at the Cohen Community Series in Overland Park, Kansas, and wrap at California’s Center For The Arts in late September. Black is scheduled to return to the stage on June 24 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images