Clint Black To Receive 2025 BMI Icon Award: “He Set a New Standard for Storytelling”

Clint Black is adding another accomplishment to his storied career. The singer will receive the 2025 BMI Icon Award 73rd annual BMI Country Awards.

The distinction is given to an artist for their significant songwriting and contributions to country music. Past winners include Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, and Kris Kristofferson.

Black certainly fits into that category. Since he became affiliated with BMI in 1993, Black has achieved 22 No. 1 singles, sold more than 20 million albums, and consistently toured. Throughout his career, Black has won CMAs, ACMS, AMAs, and even a Grammy.

“Clint Black’s career is a testament to the power of songwriting, and he is a true trailblazer whose artistry continues to leave an indelible mark on Country music,” BMI’s Nashville VP of Creative, Clay Bradley, said in a press release. “He set a new standard for storytelling in song that defined an era. His ability to craft songs that resonate across decades has made him a true BMI Icon.”

Clint Black Speaks Out About BMI Icon Award Win

As for how Black feels about the honor, he told People that it’s “pretty moving.”

“Clay Bradley and [BMI’s President and CEO] Mike O’Neill said, ‘Hey, we want to get with Clint and meet with Clint,’ and they met with me and told me the news,” Black said. “So right off the bat, I knew something was happening here; they both wanted to meet with me. So, just the way they presented it was a big deal.”

That personal meeting met a lot to Black, who was touched that the BMI executives told him directly instead of going through his team.

“It did make me emotional. And I could feel the gravity or the levity of it, whichever way you want to characterize it,” he said. “It was a special moment to be told by them, for them to take the time.”



During that conversation, Black said that the men teased something big in the works.

“They said, ‘Now, we’re going to do something, and you can’t know what that’s going to be, and we’re going to swear your manager to secrecy,’ which even made it even more special, because it sounds like it’s more than a medallion ceremony,” he said. “So then the imagination starts going, and I have to shut that down and say, ‘Just let it be.’ I can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

While he’s grateful for the distinction, Black noted that awards haven’t been the driving force of his career.

“I’ve spent my career trying to just be down here on earth and not where someone else wants to put me, whether it’s fans or award shows,” he said. “Not to say I don’t appreciate the honors, I just have to guard against thinking too much of myself.”

Black, 63, additionally noted that he doesn’t plan to hang up his hat any time soon.

“I’m still playing 80 cities a year, roughly, and I still practice just almost constantly. I’m still improving. I haven’t seen any decline; I’ve just seen improvements,” he said. “I’m still striving to become the musician I think I can be. And so that requires putting it to the test, getting up on stage, trying to pull off these challenges I’ve created for myself as a musician, as a singer.”

The ceremony will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 18.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images