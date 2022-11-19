Clint Black Postpones Concert Following “Medical Emergency” Within His Band

Clint Black was forced to postpone his Nov. 18 concert in Appleton, Wisconsin at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center due to a medical emergency within his band.

On tour with his wife of more than 30 years, Lisa Hartman, and 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black, Black shared the news on social media just hours before the show, which will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Due to a medical emergency with an essential, longtime band member, tonight’s Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been postponed,” read the statement. Fans were encouraged to hold on to tickets for the rescheduled date.

The postponed show was the second night of The Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour, which kicked off on Nov. 17 in Burnsville, Minnesota, and features Black performing with his wife and daughter. “Having my family on the road is the best,” said Black in a prior statement, “and the reactions have been everything we hoped they would be.”

The tour is scheduled to continue on Nov. 19 in Rochester, Minnesota, and Dubuque, Iowa on Nov. 20. It is unclear whether these shows will be postponed.

Black’s tour will continue crossing the U.S. before concluding on May 13 in Shipshewana, Indiana.

On Nov. 2, the country icon, who has sold more than 20 million records and has 22 No. 1 hits, was recently honored with the 60-Million Air BMI award, celebrating 60 million broadcasts of his songs. Black, who released his 23rd album, Out of Sane, in 2020, was also given a BMI plaque commemorating 38 billion audience airplay impressions.

Black was also awarded four additional plaques certifying the sales of his platinum and gold hit singles “Killin’ Time,” “When I Said I Do,” “Like The Rain,” and “Better Man.”

“This is one of the most moving and exciting things that has happened to me since my daughter was born,” said Black after receiving the BMI. “From the beginning of my recording career, I was determined to write my own songbook, one that would last the test of time. These awards validate for me everything I thought I was doing.”

Following his BMI wins, his daughter shared a special message to congratulate her father on her Instagram Stories. “Proudest daughter ever,” wrote Lily Pearl Black. “Best role model a daughter could ever ask for. Never met a more dedicated, down-to-earth, hard worker than you. You deserve everything and more. I love you. I’m so proud to call you my dad.”

The younger Black recently released her debut three-song EP, Songs from the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour, featuring “Cry Pretty,” and “Never Knew Love,” both live versions, along with “Every Time It Rains.”

The 2022 – 2023 Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour:

Nov 19 – Rochester MN – Mayo Civic Center

Nov 20 – Dubuque IA – Five Flags Center

Dec 1 – Fort Smith AR – ARCBEST Performing Arts Center

Dec 2 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

Dec 3 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

Dec 4 – Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Center

Dec 8 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center

Dec 9 – Helena, MT – Helena Civis Center

Dec 10 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater

Dec 15 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theatre

Dec 16 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

Dec 17 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

Dec 18 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

Jan 27 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

Jan 28 – Amarillo, TX – Civic Center Auditorium

Jan 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

Feb 2 – Melbourne, FL – KingCenter

Feb 3 – Key West, FL – Key Western Festival

Feb 5 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

Apr. 15 – Hiawassee, GA – Anderson Music Hall

May 13 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images