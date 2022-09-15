Morrissey to Tour New Album Across US in November and December

The indie pop icon and former Smiths frontman recently shared details of his upcoming, end-of-year US tour in support of his fourteenth solo and self-proclaimed best album.

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website when his latest record, Bonfire Of Teenagers, was announced in the summer of 2021.

Bonfire Of Teenagers was the singer’s first release since being dropped by his label in Nov. 2020 and the singer’s site announced “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder” at the time of the project’s announcement.

He responded to the shocking news from his label by saying, “This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020.

“My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death,” he added. “Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”

Bonfire Of Teenagers, however, marks a new era for Morrissey. Earlier this summer, he debuted the title track about the 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena during a residency show in Las Vegas. “This song is new,” the singer said. “It’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it, but I will.”

No details have been released regarding whether or not a record label has heeded the call to release the 11-track album, but it’s going on tour anyway. Morrissey’s Live In Concert Tour kicks off Nov. 11 in Ontario, California, and will sporadically venture across North America, eventually wrapping up in Boston, Massachusetts on Dec. 4.



Nov. 11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena



Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre



Nov. 14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia



Nov. 15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia



Nov. 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater



Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center



Nov. 23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre



Nov. 25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore



Nov. 26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater



Nov. 28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem



Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre



Dec. 1 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center



Dec. 4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Photo: Monika Stolarska / Shore Fire Media