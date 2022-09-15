Morrissey to Tour New Album Across US in November and December

The indie pop icon and former Smiths frontman recently shared details of his upcoming, end-of-year US tour in support of his fourteenth solo and self-proclaimed best album.
“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website when his latest record, Bonfire Of Teenagers, was announced in the summer of 2021.
Bonfire Of Teenagers was the singer’s first release since being dropped by his label in Nov. 2020 and the singer’s site announced “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder” at the time of the project’s announcement.
He responded to the shocking news from his label by saying, “This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020.
“My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death,” he added. “Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”
Bonfire Of Teenagers, however, marks a new era for Morrissey. Earlier this summer, he debuted the title track about the 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena during a residency show in Las Vegas. “This song is new,” the singer said. “It’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it, but I will.”
No details have been released regarding whether or not a record label has heeded the call to release the 11-track album, but it’s going on tour anyway. Morrissey’s Live In Concert Tour kicks off Nov. 11 in Ontario, California, and will sporadically venture across North America, eventually wrapping up in Boston, Massachusetts on Dec. 4.
US TOUR DATES:
Nov. 11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Nov. 14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
Nov. 15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
Nov. 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center
Nov. 23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Nov. 25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
Nov. 26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater
Nov. 28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
Dec. 1 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Dec. 4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
