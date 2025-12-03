Megan Moroney Saddles Up CMA Country Christmas with “All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy”

Even before December started, kids all over the country started to write letters to Santa asking for a plethora of toys. From bicycles to gaming consoles, the letters stacked up. But when it came to what Megan Moroney wanted for Christmas, it seemed she skipped writing a letter and shared her list in the song “All I Want for Christmas is A Cowboy.” While delivering a cowboy to Moroney might be difficult for Santa, the country singer made her wish loud and clear when performing at the CMA Country Christmas special.

Although Moroney didn’t release a new album in 2025, she worked on her upcoming project titled Cloud 9, which is set to be released in February 2026. Throughout the year, the singer helmed her Am I Okay? Tour in support of her second studio album. But back in 2024, alongside Am I Okay?, Moroney also recorded the EP Blue Christmas…duh.

While the album included two original songs, “All I Want For Christmas Is A Cowboy” and “Christmas Morning”, the last track was a cover of “Blue Christmas”. First recorded during the 1940s by Doye O’Dell, “Blue Christmas” landed No. 1 on the US Christmas Singles chart thanks to Elvis Presley.

Megan Moroney Names Her Favorite Christmas Tradition

Adding her own signature to the history of “Blue Christmas”, Moroney decided to offer those in attendance and watching at home her own Christmas hit. When released, the music video showcased Moroney getting into the holiday spirit by decorating and preparing for Santa.

Fans quickly made it part of their holiday tradition, writing, “This song is sooooo Megan Moroney!!! And fantastic for it!” One comment added, “MERRY EARLY CHRISTMAS!! I love this song so much and I’ve already added the rest to my playlists!! They are amazing songs!! Love u Megan!!!”

Speaking about her own family tradition, Moroney named her favorite moment of the holiday. “I think my favorite Christmas tradition is Christmas Eve. My whole family and I, my dad makes us watch It’s a Wonderful Life, the black and white version, every single year, and he makes chocolate chip cookies. And then on Christmas Day we have a lobster.”

Christmas cookies and lobster might not be the menu for most people, but for Moroney, it’s a taste of home.



