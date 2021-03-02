The Country Music Association took to social media on Tuesday afternoon (March 2) to reveal the cancellation of this summer’s scheduled CMA Fest. Originally set for June 10-13, the event will not take place due to continued health and safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern expressed in the official statement.

Trahern then shared some hopeful news, revealing the official dates for the 2022 CMA Fest: “We have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer,” she said. “Mark your calendars for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022.“

Four-day passes originally purchased for CMA Fest 2020 can be used in a rollover capacity and will be honored in the 2022 season. An email regarding the rollover and potential refunds is expected to be sent within 24-28 hours for those individuals who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again,” Trahern says.

Fans can sign up for CMA Country Connection emails for future updates, including on-sale date for limited four-day passes and artist performance announcements.