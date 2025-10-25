Cody Jinks Redefines Meaning of “In My Blood” With Help From His 12-Year-Old Son

Cody Jinks’ 11th studio album, In My Blood, sees the outlaw country-rocker confronting years’ worth of demons. Admitting “that bad-ass image that I had to create” no longer served him, the 45-year-old Haltom City, Texas native got sober, went to therapy, and let that newfound clarity inform his art and personal relationships. During a recent stop along his Hippies and Cowboys Tour, Jinks brought out his 12-year-old son, Larson, for a heartwarming performance of his latest album’s title track.

Watch Cody Jinks Shred Alongside His Son

If you’re a longtime Cody Jinks fan, you’re familiar with the “Loud and Heavy” crooner’s son, Larson. The preteen has previously joined his dad onstage for performances of songs like “Hippies and Cowboys.” As you can see, Larson clearly inherited the family’s guitar-shredding gene.

Jinks once again welcomed his son to the stage, saying, “Larson’s 12 now. He’s been coming out on the road off and on with me since he was 7 years old, so he’s been road dogging it for quite some time now.”

Jinks shared a video of the performance in a Thursday (Oct. 23) social media post captioned, ” A whole new meaning to it’s in my blood.” In the video, the “Must Be the Whiskey” crooner grinned broadly as he and Larson strummed along in unison. It’s in my blood, it’s in my bones / It’s in every single word / To every single song, I’ve been singin’, Jinks sang.

Larson is Already a Songwriter

Larson Jinks is no stranger to his dad’s music, scoring his first songwriting credit when he was just 2 years old.

Cody Jinks was a struggling independent artist when he wrote “Loud and Heavy,” off his 2015 album Adobe Sessions. Inspiration struck during a rainy car ride on Larson’s second birthday, during which the toddler chanted, “Loud thunder, heavy rain.”

“He’s got half the song,” Jinks told Billboard in 2022. “I didn’t give him a third or fourth or whatever. Like, I wouldn’t have written the song without him. So whenever we submitted it, it’s Cody Jinks, 50 percent, Larson Jinks, 50 percent. He has his own publishing account set up. And all the money from that song goes in there. So by the time he’s 18, he will be his own millionaire.”

