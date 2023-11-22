Cody Johnson Dubs ‘Leather’ His “Best Album Yet”

Since breaking into country music back in 2006, singer Cody Johnson released a total of nine albums, with his latest Leather hitting shelves earlier this month. Although proud of each album he released, Leather holds a special place in his heart given the inspiration behind each song. One of the songs, titled “Leather”, was written about the singer’s brothers, who he admitted were “real cowboys”. With the album surrounding his passion for music and those who helped inspire him along the way, the singer insisted Leather to be one of his best records yet.

Helping Shape Country Music

Like many artists before him, Johnson’s time in country music didn’t magically happen overnight. Before performing in front of thousands of fans, the singer worked as a correctional officer and even a rodeo cowboy. Having seen the dedication and commitment of cowboys, Johnson said, “It’s a privilege to have a song that so honestly describes my life daily as the title track of my best album yet.”

Never letting the direction of country music dictate his songs or writing, Johnson suggested he had been fighting for the genre since he first started playing. And now that he contributed to that narrative, the singer said, “Now that I have a chance to guide the direction of country music’s mainstream future, there will be cowboy hats, value-driven story songs and the inspirations of Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Reba McEntire involved.”

Cody Johnson Is Exactly Where He Wants To Be

While Leather represents the world surrounding Johnson, all of the songs on the album came from other artists. Still, the singer refused to let that take away from its success. “I’m not biased because it’s my song. If it’s not as good as the one next to it, it’s just not as good as the one next to it. I don’t have any feelings in that regard. Like, I’m not one of those guys that thinks, well, my song is better because it’s my song. If it’s not the best song, it doesn’t go on the record.”

For Johnson, he is enjoying the current era of country music as it navigates themes of tackling demons and coming to terms with the mistakes one might make throughout their life. These themes are up front and center in the song “Make Me A Mop”. When listening to the finished song for the first time, Johnson noted, “It grabbed me by the heartstrings, spoke to me and then I cried like a baby.”

Excited about the future and where his career is headed, Johnson seemed to be taking a moment to appreciate the album he created, saying, “This is exactly the record I wanted to release at this moment in my career and life.”