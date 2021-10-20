Coldplay Energetically Performs Hit Single, “My Universe,” on ‘The Late Late Show’

Amid a rapidly changing world filled with uncertainty, there are two things we are sure of—Saturdays are best spent listening to country music, and Coldplay never disappoints.

The famed British pop-rock band released its ninth studio album this month (October 15) titled Music of the Spheres. In addition to song titles composed of emojis, this twelve-track record features guest artists Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier, and the South Korean boy band sensation BTS. Coldplay’s beloved frontman, Chris Martin, explained to Rolling Stone upon the record’s release that Music of the Spheres is a concept album where each track represents a different celestial planet.

Last night (October 19), Coldplay performed their hit single off of this latest record, “My Universe,” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. As usual, Coldplay’s brief concert was brimming with energy and polished soundscapes. “My Universe” was released ahead of the record on September 24 and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch Coldplay perform their latest hit below.