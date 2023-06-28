Simon Cowell Struggles to Speak to ‘AGT’ Hopeful Lachuné After Coldplay Audition

For several weeks, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has been struggling with a vocal injury, which has prevented him from speaking on the show. Using a digital soundboard on Tuesday’s (June 27) episode to give feedback to contestants, the outspoken judge could barely hold back from trying to speak to contestant Lachuné, who shared a captivating rendition of Coldplay‘s 2000 hit “Yellow.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Before her performance, the Dallas, Texas-based music teacher, whose real name is Lachuné Boyd, said that she grew up with a singing family but only observed from the side for a long time.

“I spent most of my years observing them do it,” shared Lachuné. “I just never pictured myself actually having the moment to be onstage. I started teaching because I learned that if I can’t do the thing, try to work close to it. And so that kept the spark alive.”

On her website, Lachuné revealed that she “found the love of music in the pews of a traditional African American church,” which led to her teaching. The South Carolina-born singer studied music at North Greenville University and is currently completing her Master of Music at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and working as a vocal coach at the Dallas School of Music.

“I am here because I’m taking my own advice,” Lachuné shared with the judges. “As a teacher, you’re always sitting on the opposite side of the piano, and you’re always pouring into them and saying, ‘Yay, take the initiative. Don’t get too comfortable. Go for it. Be yourself.’ And after a while I started getting a little conflicted about it, because I was like, ‘Well am I doing the same thing?’ So today it’s about coming out here, taking initiative, and being along with my students.”

Following her performance, Cowell called it “fantastic” and fought through his vocal injury to ask Lachuné, before offering the 31-year-old singer some advice. “Now you gotta work out, ‘What is my lane?’” said Cowell. “Because you want to be a brilliant singer in a specific area, I believe. So that’s what you gotta work out.”

The other judges had similar praise for Lachuné, who has also shared her covers of hymns, and songs by Tina Turner, Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, and more on her YouTube channel.

“I love this audition too,” said Sofia Vergara. “It was perfect. I wanted to keep listening to you. I loved it.” Heid Klum added, “I’m very happy that you put yourself first, and that you came today, and you showed us who you are. I have a feeling that you just scratched the surface of what you can do.”

The singer wiped tears from her eyes as she received four yeses from the judges.

“You showed us that these walls people feel like they’re stuck behind, you make them yourself,” said Howie Mandel. “You tore down that wall, and luckily you did, because you made your way right here and your life is about to change.”

Photos by Trae Patton/NBC