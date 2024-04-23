Country Star Reveals He Was Clinically Dead Twice After Suffering Heart Attack Following Performance

Earlier this month, country-rapper Colt Ford collapsed following a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona. The 54-year-old faced grim odds for survival after suffering a heart attack. Friends and colleagues have kept fans updated on Ford’s condition via social media. On Tuesday (April 23), the public heard directly from the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer himself for the first time since April 4.

Colt Ford Doesn’t Remember Playing Sold-Out Show

During a phone interview with The Big D & Bubba Show, Ford revealed he clinically died twice. He also had to have three stents put into his heart.

“I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix,” the former professional golfer said. “Apparently we played this great sold-out show… I walked out to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.”

Fortunately, Ford’s band was concerned about the heat and came out to check on the singer. That’s when, Ford said, “all hell broke loose.”

The “Back” singer was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. That’s where he woke up nearly a week later, on April 10.

“If it was going to happen, God could not have had me in a better place,” Ford said. “The big doctor out here said, ‘I wouldn’t give you 1%, I’d give you 0.1% that you’d survive.’”

While he is not “100 percent out of the woods yet,” Ford is recovering and feeling immensely grateful for the outpouring of support he has received. In particular, the “Country As Truck” singer credits close friend Brantley Gilbert for making sure he received the necessary care.

“The Lord has more for me to do,” he said. “I’ve got more music to make and hopefully more differences to make in some people’s lives.”

Ford’s team announced the artist would cancel or postpone all shows through Aug. 30. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and all existing tickets will be honored for new shows, according to Taste of Country.

Additionally, Ford told Big D & Bubba he was working on a follow-up to 2023’s Must Be the Country before his heart attack. The genre-blending artist said he plans to resume that work as soon as his recovery allows.

“I fully intend to get my butt back in there at some point and finish this thing,” he said.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI