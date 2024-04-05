Laci Kaye Booth’s New Song, “Sometimes,” Sees Her Dream of Freedom

Rising country artist Laci Kaye Booth has shared a dreamy new song, “Sometimes.” The simple, yet alluring track sees Booth dream of freedom amidst the solitude of lockdown.

“‘Sometimes’ is a song I wrote four years ago, under the full moon, in the middle of lockdown,” Booth said via a press release. “There was a yearning for some kind of freedom in that moment that I think you can feel all within the song. It feels free and it feels nostalgic.”

In many ways, this song feels like a warm summer night–much like the one we imagine Booth wrote this song in.

On top of this song being a call for freedom, Booth is also yearning for love. Booth is no stranger to penning a heartwrenching heartbreak song. In this track, however, Booth’s reminiscing on lost love feels somewhat nostalgic and warm. That’s likely due to the ear-worm melody and Booth’s smooth vocals.

Booth created this track alongside Ben West and Melissa Peirce. Despite having to hold out on releasing this track for the last several years, we dub it well worth the wait. “After four hard years, I’m glad it’s finally getting its moment to shine,” Booth continued.

Sometimes / I just might Drink tequila straight on a tuesday night And sometimes / When the moon is high The way that it shines it’s a memory just right Sometimes

Check out Booth’s latest release, below.

“Sometimes” follows the release of “True Love,” another dreamy breakup song and “Cigarettes,” Booth’s ode to her journey in life. Each of Booth’s recent releases sees her further develop her unique style of country music.

Booth first garnered attention on season 17 of American Idol. Since then, she has continued to grow her star, earning lauds like CMT ‘s 2022 “Next Women of Country” class and a significant online following.

