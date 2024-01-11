Ozzy Osbourne Shares Health Update With Billy Morrison: “It’s a Slow Recovery”

With a career spanning over 50 years, Ozzy Osbourne spent decades touring the world, selling over 100 million albums, and landing a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While referred to as the “Prince of Darkness”, the singer recently discussed his health concerns with fellow musician Billy Morrison. Although the rocker has dealt with numerous health issues over the years, Osbourne shared some good news about his battle with blood clots and Parkinson’s disease.

Videos by American Songwriter

Continuing to share his talents with the world, the singer no longer graces the stage that much as he helps host The Osbournes Podcast. Having Morrison on the latest episode, the guest admitted, “Ozzy you’re looking so much better.”

As mentioned above, Osbourne spent the last few years battling numerous health issues. And while the 75-year-old icon still has a way to go on his road to recovery, he shared some good news. “It’s just a job, it’s what I do now. I just came back from the doctor today and my blood clots are gone, everything’s back to normal.” He continued, “I can bend my neck. I just gotta get my balance going now.”

Ozzy Osbourne Admits “I’m Not As Young As I Used To Be”

Back in September 2023, Osbourne not only tried to manage his Parkinson’s disease, which was diagnosed in 2003, but he also underwent another spinal surgery. Marking his fourth surgery, the singer explained how it was his last. “Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck. Which is gonna be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Vows “I’m Not Going Any F*cking Where” Amid Death Hoax, Says New Gigs Are Coming]

After a fall in 2019, Osbourne also underwent surgery that placed metal plates in his neck. Hoping to elevate some of the pain, the plates were eventually removed after the pain only increased. But now, it seems that the singer is doing well. He told Morrison, “I’m not seeing so many doctors anymore. I’m just seeing the Parkinson’s doctor but I’m not having surgery or anything. I had seven surgeries in five years.” He even joked, “It’s a slow recovery because I’m not as young as I used to be so recovery of anything is gonna take time.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)