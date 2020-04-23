Some good news to share amidst the uncertainty of live music. We reported on Saturday that Asbury Park, NJ nightclub The Saint was selling their business due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owner Meg Donoghue Kelly posted on Facebook this week that the club was no longer for sale, thanks to a community effort and GoFundMe drive, spurred on by Marguerite King and Adam Nelson, which has currently raised over $37,000. “We are no longer selling, unless that wild 3 million-dollar offer materializes,” Kelly commented. Scott Stamper, co-owner and one of the original founders of the club, when reached for comment, referred us to his Facebook post, which simply stated: “Long live rock ‘n roll. Long live the Saint.”

Like many small venues across the country, The Saint thrives on the support of local fans who trust the instincts of the owners when booking new, unknown acts from outside their area, as well as providing a venue for locals to hone their craft.

Griffin House (Photo by Ethan James)

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Griffin House developed a strong bond and friendship from his appearances at the club, eventually recording an album with Asbury musicians at the world-class Lakehouse Recording Studios in town. “I have a deep love for and connection to Asbury Park. Love all the folks in Asbury Park and at Lakehouse Recording Studios and the Saint.” You can read his thoughts on his experience in a blog he exclusively wrote for American Songwriter here.

Reagan Richards of Jersey country duo Williams Honor said: “The Saint REALLY holds a special place for me…it’s where I was introduced to my partner Gordon by Meg after my solo show there. Not to mention, it’s where I played my first Asbury Park Show after moving from Nashville. Beautiful memories.”

For an excellent and detailed look at the importance of the club, the friendships made there, and a fantastic photo collection of bands who performed there early in their career, I highly recommend noted Jersey Shore journalist and founder of NewJerseyStage.com Gary Wien’s blog post here. https://www.newjerseystage.com/articles/2020/04/22/save-the-saint-in-asbury-park/