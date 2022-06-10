Country Legend Bobbie Gentry Announces New Box Set

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, legendary country songwriter and performer Bobbie Gentry has announced a new box set.

Wrote Gentry on social media on Thursday (June 9), “Following on from the huge success of 2018’s now sold-out The Girl From Chickasaw County Box Set, comes The Girl From Chickasaw County Highlights From The Capitol Masters which aims to be the ultimate ‘all killer, no filler’ Bobbie Gentry 2 LP & 2 CD compilation.

“It features treasures from the Grammy-nominated Box Set including selections from all 7 of Gentry’s studio albums, supplemented by the cream of the previously unreleased recordings including tracks from her ‘lost’ jazz album The Windows Of The World that was a standout vinyl release of RSD 2021.”

Interested fans can pre-order the new box set. And for more info and tracklisting, check

The now 79-year-old Gentry is a standout in the country genre. Her most famous song, “Fancy,” has been covered many times over by the likes of Orville Peck and others. It was made especially famous by another country star, Reba McEntire, in the early ’90s.

For more on "Fancy," see our Behind the Song write-up

Gentry, a three-time Grammy Award-winner, is currently retired. Yet, in her time, she was one of the first and only female songwriters to earn fame and notoriety decades ago. She charted 11 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and four singles on the United Kingdom Top 40.

Her LP, Fancy, on which her famous single was released, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She later enjoyed a successful run of shows in Las Vegas before she lost interest in performing in the 1970s.

She was born in 1942 in Chickasaw County, Mississippi. She grew up poor before earning notoriety as an artist. Now, Gentry is a legend.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images