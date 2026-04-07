Country Music Hall of Famer Hospitalized After Fall Leaves Him With Broken Neck

At 87, Ray Stevens continues to showcase his love for country music that started during the late 1950s. Throughout that time, he fashioned hits like “Gitarzan,” “Misty,” and “Everything is Beautiful.” Thanks to his contributions to country music, he entered the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nothing short of an icon in the genre, Stevens recently suffered a fall that left him in the hospital with a broken neck.

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Although a broken neck is a serious injury, it seems that Stevens walked away from the incident with only a neck brace. Releasing a statement, the singer’s team explained how he fell on March 29 and needed to go to the hospital for a broken neck. Under the care of doctors, the singer was eventually released and sent home to recover.

Having to wear a neck brace for several weeks, the team insisted, “Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery.” With fans sending love and support to the hitmaker, Stevens continues to focus on his upcoming album, Favorites Old & New.

[RELATED: Country Legend Ray Stevens Survives Heart Attack, Out of Surgery Following Canceled Shows]

Ray Stevens Breaks Neck After 2025 Heart Attack

Expected to hit streaming platforms on Friday, April 10, Favorites Old & New will come with a 13-track collection that includes “The Look of Love,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Time Machine,” and several others.

Discussing the process of producing the album, Stevens joked, “I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New.’It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

Sadly, this isn’t the singer’s first health problem, as he needed surgery after suffering a heart attack in 2025. While the surgery was minimal, it caused Stevens to have to cancel his performance at the CabaRay Showroom in Nashville.

The road to recovery may take some time, but Stevens appears to be in good spirits as he looks ahead to new music and continued time with fans. And given his career and resilience, it’s clear the country icon isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)