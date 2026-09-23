Country Music Singer Among 5 Killed in Tragic Helicopter Crash

For five decades, Rick Sollo left his mark on the entertainment industry when he helped form the duo Rick & Renner. Besides lending his voice to the duo, he was also a songwriter and producer who embraced the genre of sertanejo music. Throughout his time in the spotlight with Rick & Renner, the duo released several studio albums, including Coisa de Deus and Happy End. While loving his music career, sadly, Sollo passed away following a helicopter crash in Brazil.

On September 21, authorities were notified that the helicopter Sollo was flying in was missing. Knowing their flight path, the helicopter was traveling from Porto Belo to Sao Joaquin when it mysteriously vanished. With authorities searching the area, they eventually discovered the helicopter. Alongside Sollo, pilot Antonio Roberto Nobrega de Araujo, co-pilot Leopoldo Barros Teixeiera, businessman Bruno Avelar, and filmmaker Paulo Soares were all killed.

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With fans mourning the loss of Sollo, Bento Kangamba shared a touching tribute on Facebook. “It is hard to believe that a voice that was part of our youth, our parties, our moments of joy and even some nostalgia has now been silenced. Rick & Renner were part of our musical memory. We sang their song, listened to them at home, in cars, at parties and at so many other moments of our lives. ‘She’s Too Much,’ ‘In the Bars of the City,’ and, above all, ‘Filha’ are songs that many people in Angola know and cherish with affection.”

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With a deep appreciation for Sollo, Kangamba explained what it means when a singer passes away. “When an artist like this dies, we don’t just lose one person. We’re missing some of the memories his music helped build. Today, I want to pay my tribute to Rick Sollo and join my voice to all those who feel this loss.”

Offering his love to Sollo’s family during this difficult time, Kangamba added, “To the family, friends, Renner and everyone else who hung out with Rick, my deepest condolences. May God comfort the hearts at this time of sorrow. And may Rick rest in peace.”

While gone, Sollo’s legacy would forever live on, as Kangamba promised, “Your voice stays. Your songs stay on. And as long as they are sung, in some way, he will remain among us.” The helicopter crash might have brought Sollo’s career to a tragic end, but thankfully, it couldn’t erase the decades of music he left behind.

(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)