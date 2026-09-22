Country Legend Randy Travis Has High Praise for 19-Year-Old’s Travis Tritt Cover on ‘The Voice’

Season 30 of The Voice is officially underway, and Riley Green wasted no time showing he was there to win. But at the same time, he competed against both Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. With both singers having coached in the past, they had the upper hand on the country singer and Queen Latifah. Still, Green wasn’t letting his inexperience be his downfall when he turned his chair for 19-year-old Joe Henley. While catching the attention of more than Green, Henley won over the singer when listing his all-time country favorites.

Although just a teenager, Henley grabbed his moment in the spotlight when he walked on stage during the Blind Auditions. While worried that no coach would turn their chair, he pushed that thought down when he started to cover Travis Tritt’s “Anymore.” It only took a few verses before Clarkson and Green hit their buttons. But looking at the replay, it seemed that Clarkson was first.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

That didn’t matter when it came to Henley. Having to make a decision on which team to join, he struggled to see Green as Clarkson jokingly blocked his view. Even before taking the stage, the contestant admitted to being a massive fan of Green. “Country music is back on The Voice in a big way. Riley Green is here. I love him to death. Hopefully I could get more than one to turn. I would love to see new blood Riley Green and Kelly Clarkson go at it.”

[RELATED: “I Thought You Were Grown”: 13-Year-Old Singer Stuns ‘The Voice’ Coaches With Powerhouse Performance]

‘The Voice’ Contestant Catches The Attention Of Country Icon

Henley’s hope became a reality. But in the end, he decided to stick with the country and join Green. Excited, the singer was asked to name a few of his favorite country stars. Without hesitation, he rattled off Keith Whitley, Don Williams, George Strait, and Tritt. Wondering why Green wasn’t on the list, Henley insisted, “I haven’t got to my No. 1 yet.”

Green wasn’t the only singer loving the talent of Henley. Looking at the comments under his audition, the legendary Randy Travis declared, “Sure enjoyed this!! Joe’s vocals and take on this song are incredible!”

That single statement was more than enough to solidify his spot on Green’s team. Although celebrating the moment and feedback, the competition was just getting started. Hoping to bring his coach his first win on The Voice, Henley must survive the Battles, Knockouts, and Live Shows if he wants to make it to the end. Still, with his audition over, he already proved he belonged in the competition.

Don’t miss a new group of Blind Auditions tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those without cable, the episode will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)