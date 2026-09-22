Lionel Richie Hospitalized for Third Time in 3 Months, Undergoes Heart Procedure

Lionel Richie is back in the hospital. The American Idol judge has been hospitalized again, where he’s being treated for an irregular heartbeat, TMZ reported.

Per the outlet, doctors are treating Richie’s atrial fibrillation an ablation. The treatment, which is considered minimally invasive, works to help restore a normal rhythm.

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As a result of Richie’s health woes, the outlet reported that the next three stops of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire have been canceled. As such, the planned concerts in San Francisco, California, Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio, will not take place.

Richie has yet to speak out about his latest health scare or show cancelations.

What to Know About Lionel Richie’s Health

Richie’s health issues have been going on for months. Back in June, Richie began feeling dizzy onstage. He wound up cutting that show short, traveling to the hospital via ambulance, and canceling two concerts.

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” Live Nation wrote in a post announcing the cancelations.

He returned to the road shortly thereafter, and took to Instagram to express his happiness about getting back to work.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” Richie wrote. “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

Then, following Richie’s Aug. 29 concert in St. Louis, concertgoers told TMZ that the singer appeared to struggle towards the end of his show, and even requested that a chair be brought out for his final song.

Afterwards, Richie checked himself into the hospital to have tests run. Doctors were reportedly concerned about dehydration at the time, and admitted Richie to the ICU amid his hospital stay.

Later, reports surfaced claiming that Richie was undergoing cardiac testing while in the hospital.

Days after the health scare, People reported that Richie had returned home to Los Angeles and was “doing great.”

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