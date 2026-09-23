Is There a New ‘The Voice’ Tonight (April 23, 2026)? When the Show Returns

Just two episodes into season 30 of The Voice, the coaches were already fighting over contestants. While it was the first season for Queen Latifah and Riley Green, the two weren’t about to let Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine control the competition. Proving he wanted to make his debut season historic, Green used his stardom to snag the only act to receive the attention of all four coaches. But the Blind Auditions weren’t over just yet. With another group of artists ready to take the stage, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

For starters, there will be a new episode of The Voice airing tonight on NBC. With the producers loving the new cast of coaches, the production wasn’t ready to slow down just yet. Although looking forward to another night of competition, this will be the last episode of the week. Following tonight’s Blind Auditions, the show will revert to its weekly Monday broadcast.

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Looking at last night’s episode, The Voice appeared to have a touch of Dolly Parton when the coaches were introduced to the duo of Ferryn & Brinkley. More than country music partners, the singers were sisters who joked they were twins while being years apart in age. But that didn’t matter when they covered The Everly Brothers’ “When Will I Be Loved.” More than fans of country music, the pair admitted they not only worked for Dollywood Resort but even met the icon.

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Riley Green Got The Two-for-One Deal On ‘The Voice’

Having a deep connection with country music, it didn’t take long before Green, Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Levine turned their chairs. Although Levine and Clarkson offered compelling pitches, it was difficult to compete with Green.

Getting a chance to speak, Green explained how much the performance brought him back to his home. “That was the first performance I’ve seen that took me back to where I grew up at. I was back in the little music hall of my great-grandparents’ house listening to country music that my grandparents loved so much.”

If that wasn’t enough, Green compared the two singers to a country star who currently dominated the genre. “There was a girl that reminds me a lot of y’all that I took on tour. Her name is Ella Langley. She’s done pretty well.”

That statement was more than enough to get Ferryn & Brinkley to add their names to Green’s team. Considering it an advantage to have the duo on his side, the competition was just getting started.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with the episode available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)