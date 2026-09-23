Ella Langley Joins Miranda Lambert for New ‘Crisco’ Track “Snakeskin Boots”

Next Friday, Miranda Lambert will return to the airwaves with her newest album, Crisco. Marking her first album in nearly two years, the singer promoted the project with songs like “A Song To Sing” that featured Chris Stapleton. It seemed that Lambert loved sharing the studio, as she also called on Ella Langley to help her put the finishing touches on the album. Excited to share Crisco with fans, Lambert revealed Langley would join her on “Snakeskin Boots,” the opening track of the new album.

Although it has been two years since Lambert released a studio album, the country star has remained busy thanks to Langley. When working on her album, Dandelion, she teamed up with Lambert, who was a producer on the project. If that wasn’t enough, they mixed their voices for the hit song “Butterfly Season.” But it didn’t stop there. It was nearly impossible to compete with the massive popularity of “Choosin’ Texas.” Dominating the charts, streaming platforms, and sales, the track became the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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Why is that important to Lambert? The hitmaker co-wrote and co-produced the song. Celebrating the success of “Choosin’ Texas” alongside Langley, the two singers hoped to capture lightning in a bottle not once but twice. Listening to the opening track to Crisco, fans will get a different side of the two singers when “Snakeskin Boots” trades the heartbreak of “Choosin’ Texas” for a retro-Western sound.

[RELATED: How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”]

Miranda Lambert And Ella Langley Are “Thelma And Louise”

Thrilled for fans to hear the finished product and her collaboration with Langley, Lambert admitted that when it came to writing “Snakeskin Boots,” there was no other person in mind than her friend. “We wrote ‘Snakeskin Boots’ with Ella in mind. She and I are kindred spirits, and when we were working on her album, I realized how many retro influences we share.”

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With Lambert giving fans a taste of what to expect next Friday, she promised that “Snakeskin Boots” was a perfect partnership. “To me, this song is kind of Thelma and Louise if they didn’t drive off the cliff. It’s two badass women getting away with something, and she’s the perfect partner for that.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear what Lambert and Langley cooked up together, with Crisco arriving October 2. Given the success the two already shared, expectations were understandably high for another round from the powerhouse pair.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)