Queen Latifah Tries to Woo a ‘Voice’ Contestant to Her Team With an Impromptu Serenade 

Queen Latifah is pulling out all the stops on The Voice. The newest coach on the NBC series, Queen Latifah decided to fight for a contestant she wanted with the help of some backup singers.

The fun moment went down on the second night of Blind Auditions, after Alt Bloom took the stage to perform a unique rendition of Maren Morris’ “The Bones.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Both Queen Latifah and Riley Green turned their chairs for the singer, but Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine had praise for him too. Clarkson complimented his ability to blend genres, while Levine pointed out his “amazing lower register.”

While Queen Latifah was quick to turn around, Green decided to wait a minute and take it in.

“I wanted to hear you do it different and you did,” Green explained of his decision to hold off on turning his chair. “You made that song your own. It had a lot of soul in it. It had a little bluesy feel to it. You have a great voice. I wouldn’t know what genre to put that song in, which was awesome about it. It just felt right.”

Queen Latifah, meanwhile, pointed out that her turn was “a no-brainer.”

“I have no one on my team that sounds like you,” she gushed. “You sound amazing.”

Queen Latifah Shows Off Her Stuff on The Voice

The entertainer went on to prove how much she wanted Alt Bloom on her team by picking up a microphone, signaling two background vocalists, and serenading the contestant.

“If you get with the Queen, she can get you the trophy,” Queen Latifah sang as she made her way to the stage.

Alt Bloom was won over by the display, dancing and singing along throughout the special moment.

“Riley you got some background singers coming out?” the contestant quipped afterwards.

“I feel like I should say something. Cue to pyro. Turn the lights down a little bit. Or just leave them there. It’s fine. It doesn’t seem fair what just happened,” Green complained. “… Sorry I don’t have any dancers or fanfare.”

Ultimately, all that spectacle won over Alt Bloom, who became the latest member of Team Queen.

“My team is very complementary at this point to who I am and what my tastes are, which means they can sing their asses off and they’re ready for whatever,” the proud coach told the cameras after her win.

As for Green, he was still licking his wounds.

“Queen Latifah brings out background singers. The band knows the song,” the coach said. “It doesn’t really seem fair to me, but I didn’t have a chance after that.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with a new episode set to air Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC