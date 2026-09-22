Ozzfest Is Coming Home With a Major US Return Planned for 2027

Just a few weeks ago, the Osbourne family announced the return of Ozzfest. With the passing of Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, the family has sought to honor his life, legacy, and career on stage. Revealing that Birmingham’s Villa Park would be the official venue for the UK festival in 2027, fans in the United States started to plan a trip to the UK. But before buying that plane ticket, it appeared that Ozzfest had even bigger plans outside of Birmingham, with the festival making its way back to the US.

While making the announcement on social media, the organizers didn’t give away too many details when it came to the lineup. Only revealing that Ozzfest was coming to the US, the caption read, “More info coming soon!! Where are you hoping Ozzfest 2027 will pop up?”

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Wanting to get fans excited about the festival, many already presented what they believed to be the perfect home for Ozzfest. States included New York, California, Illinois, and Georgia. But for one fan, they had a completely different idea. Knowing the impact Ozzy had on fans all over the country, they suggested, “Make it a traveling tour. I miss grilling at the parking lot before the doors open. Let’s go.”

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Ozzfest Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The idea of reviving Ozzfest wasn’t new for the Osbourne family. Before Ozzy sadly passed away, he discussed the possibility of the festival working without him as the headliner. According to Sharon Osbourne, “The last one we did was 2018. It was just a month before Ozzy got sick, and that was at the Forum in L.A. And there [were] no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t. And Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’”

Always wanting to give fans an unforgettable experience, Sharon put Ozzy’s concerns to rest. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.’”

Although not taking place in 2026, this year marked a historic moment for Ozzfest. It was on October 25, 1996, that the first festival took place in San Bernardino. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the festival, organizers believed there was no better time to announce the return of Ozzfest.

(Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)