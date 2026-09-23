Riley Green Fights “Grandpa” Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ After 15-Year-Old Delivers “The Most Perfect Performance” of the Season

Adam Levine’s age is showing, or at least Riley Green is trying to make it. During night of The Voice‘s Blind Auditions for season 30, Koumba Diallo delivered a powerful performance of Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold.”

The 15-year-old freshman class president not only got Green and Levine to turn their chairs, but Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah too.

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“When I was 15, it’s such a joke where I was developmentally as a human being,” Levine told the teen after her show-stopping performance.

“Well, the ’60s were tough,” Green quipped in response.

“Oh, I get it. ‘Cause I’m old,” Levine replied, before once again turning his attention to the contestant. “You’re just amazing. And honestly, if this is you at 16, what is it going to be at 16? I just can’t even imagine. You’re in a great place.”

Queen Latifah went on to praise Diallo’s lower register and stage presence, prompting the teen to reveal that she once one the talent competition and the queen title in a pageant.

“You wanted to be a queen. Well, at 15, that’s what I was doing too,” The Voice‘s resident queen said.

When it got to Green, he dubbed Diallo’s time on stage “the most perfect performance that I’ve seen yet.”

“It was the most powerful too. It was awesome. Everybody enjoyed that. I’m so happy for your career, because you’re going to have one, I promise you,” he said, before going back to taking barbs at Levine. “And, I know what it’s like to be young, youthful.”

“Oh yeah, who wants wisdom, experience, boring!” Levine responded with an eye roll.

“You’re going to send Adam an email, and he’s not going to have a computer,” Green quipped back.

“Just leave me a message on my answering machine,” Levine answered.

“I tried to call his beeper earlier,” Green recalled.

Kelly Clarkson Wins The Voice‘s Latest Four-Chair Turn

Clarkson put an end to the banter by pointing out her experience with winning with young artists on the show. As for why she wasn’t quick to turn, Clarkson explained that, as Diallo’s mom did back in her pageant days, the coach wanted to make the teen earn it.

“I’m the most like your mom, I made you wait all the way till the end!” Levine, who was the last coach to turn his chair, piped up.

“Actually,” Green said, “Adam’s more like your granddad.”

“Well, Grandpa won The Voice last season,” Levine pointed out.

“That’s going to be on the internet,” Green joked. “The world wide web!”

Clarkson was all business, talking to Diallo more about the importance of song selection, and telling the teen, “This show was created for voices like yours.”

It turned out that Clarkson’s strategy was the right one, as Diallo ended up selecting her as her coach.

After Green’s loss, he told the cameras about his frenemy relationship with Levine.

“If Adam’s always going to come at me, I’m just going to talk about how he’s the oldest person that’s ever been on The Voice ever,” Green said. “He doesn’t know anything about computers or the internet or TikTok. He’s officially Grandpa Adam.”

Levine didn’t take it lying down, though, telling the cameras, “Riley’s almost 40. He’s no spring chicken.”

The Voice will continue its premiere week with a new episode set to air Wednesday on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC