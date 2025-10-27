Riley Green Show Takes Unexpected Turn When Country Singer’s Sister Runs on Stage

Although the voice behind songs like “Hell Of A Way To Go” and “Worst Way”, Riley Green has become one of country music’s most eligible bachelors. He can’t even give a simple interview without the question being asked. With every fan wanting to know who the singer might be dating, Green promised he remained single for now. But with Green single, there have been plenty of fans who took their shot. Recently, while performing on stage, a fan decided to dance behind the singer without his knowledge.

During a recent performance over the weekend, Green decided to perform “There Was This Girl.” A favorite among his female fans, the singer powered through the lyrics, causing more than a few females to believe he was talking about them. Besides Green, country singer Annie Bosko was also at the show. While simply enjoying the performance, Bosko’s sister had other plans.

In a video shared online, Bosko’s sister found the courage to step on stage alongside Green. The only problem – she was behind the country singer, who never even noticed her.

Annie Bosko Apologizes To Riley Green For Sister’s Antics

While some fans find themselves being tackled for trespassing, Bosko’s sister was gracefully escorted off stage by a security guard. And even with all this going on right behind him, Green never turned around.

Finding the moment hilarious, Bosko didn’t run from the viral moment as she posted it herself. She wrote, “She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage.”

Bosko added that Green didn’t invite her on stage, but “tequila did.” With alcohol given the fans more than enough courage, Bosko joked, “There was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley.”

With the video gaining thousands of likes, fans found the moment hilarious. Even the guitarist for Keith Urban, Natalie Stovall, could help but laugh at the moment. “OMG I’m dying.”

While Green never noticed the woman just feet away from him, it is only a matter of time before he learns about one of his biggest fans thanks to the power of social media. And more than willing to face security to get the chance to dance with Green, the moment proved that some fans will do just about anything for love.

